Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

GAMLS lockbox on front door, agent must be at showings and applications are on our website. 2 story foyer, hardwood flooring, Formal dining area, new appliances, tile back splash, built in microwave, fireplace, family room, large bedrooms, with trey and vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, garden tub, House is open and has tons of natural light, subdivision has pool, playground, tennis courts, close to shopping, schools, wont last long.