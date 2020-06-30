All apartments in Stockbridge
328 Brannans Court
328 Brannans Court

328 Brannans Court · No Longer Available
Location

328 Brannans Court, Stockbridge, GA 30253

Amenities

garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Come and see this one! Highly sought after location - convenient to interstates, shopping and in the Union Grove School district. 3/2 ranch has a popular, open floor plan with a 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room and spare bedrooms show off the windows that provide lots of natural light. Trey ceilings in master. Wall switch starts the gas fireplace. Small, quiet, and friendly neighborhood. Quality backyard is fenced and ready for playground or garden area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Brannans Court have any available units?
328 Brannans Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 328 Brannans Court currently offering any rent specials?
328 Brannans Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Brannans Court pet-friendly?
No, 328 Brannans Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 328 Brannans Court offer parking?
Yes, 328 Brannans Court offers parking.
Does 328 Brannans Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Brannans Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Brannans Court have a pool?
No, 328 Brannans Court does not have a pool.
Does 328 Brannans Court have accessible units?
No, 328 Brannans Court does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Brannans Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Brannans Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Brannans Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Brannans Court does not have units with air conditioning.

