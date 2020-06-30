328 Brannans Court

Amenities

garage playground fireplace

Come and see this one! Highly sought after location - convenient to interstates, shopping and in the Union Grove School district. 3/2 ranch has a popular, open floor plan with a 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room and spare bedrooms show off the windows that provide lots of natural light. Trey ceilings in master. Wall switch starts the gas fireplace. Small, quiet, and friendly neighborhood. Quality backyard is fenced and ready for playground or garden area.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.