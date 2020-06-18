All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 321 Old Atlanta Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
321 Old Atlanta Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

321 Old Atlanta Rd

321 Old Atlanta Road · (470) 375-3136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

321 Old Atlanta Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 321 Old Atlanta Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2 Home - Tradtional Brick & Frame Home, 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 1 Upstairs, 1 Bathroom, New Carpet Throughout, New Hvac System, New Appliances, Carport, Level Lot w/ Tons of Space for Entertaining.

Please give us a call at 678-300-6360 to schedule a tour!

Qualifications:

1) Need to make 3xs the rent
2) No eviction within the past 2 years, and you can not owe more then $1000
3) Be on your job 6 months or longer

Documentation needed to apply:

1)Copy of ID and SSN Card
2)Copy of 3 most recent paystubs
3)Tax returns if self-employed
4)$55 application fee

(RLNE5665739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have any available units?
321 Old Atlanta Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have?
Some of 321 Old Atlanta Rd's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Old Atlanta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
321 Old Atlanta Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Old Atlanta Rd pet-friendly?
No, 321 Old Atlanta Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd offer parking?
Yes, 321 Old Atlanta Rd does offer parking.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Old Atlanta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have a pool?
No, 321 Old Atlanta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have accessible units?
No, 321 Old Atlanta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Old Atlanta Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Old Atlanta Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Old Atlanta Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 321 Old Atlanta Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity