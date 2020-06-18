321 Old Atlanta Rd

Amenities
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2 Home - Tradtional Brick & Frame Home, 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 1 Upstairs, 1 Bathroom, New Carpet Throughout, New Hvac System, New Appliances, Carport, Level Lot w/ Tons of Space for Entertaining.
Please give us a call at 678-300-6360 to schedule a tour!
Qualifications:
1) Need to make 3xs the rent
2) No eviction within the past 2 years, and you can not owe more then $1000
3) Be on your job 6 months or longer
Documentation needed to apply:
1)Copy of ID and SSN Card
2)Copy of 3 most recent paystubs
3)Tax returns if self-employed
4)$55 application fee
(RLNE5665739)