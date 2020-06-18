321 Old Atlanta Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2 Home - Tradtional Brick & Frame Home, 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 1 Upstairs, 1 Bathroom, New Carpet Throughout, New Hvac System, New Appliances, Carport, Level Lot w/ Tons of Space for Entertaining.



Please give us a call at 678-300-6360 to schedule a tour!



Qualifications:



1) Need to make 3xs the rent

2) No eviction within the past 2 years, and you can not owe more then $1000

3) Be on your job 6 months or longer



Documentation needed to apply:



1)Copy of ID and SSN Card

2)Copy of 3 most recent paystubs

3)Tax returns if self-employed

4)$55 application fee



(RLNE5665739)