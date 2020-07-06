All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
268 Langshire Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

268 Langshire Dr

268 Langshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

268 Langshire Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic property located within the prestigious subdivision of Southgate at Eagles Landing. Just off I-75 it features a spacious open floor-plan complete with a loft on the second level. A 2 story foyer greets you as you enter this lovely home. Entertain in the pristine formal dining room w/ great natural light or relax in the family room with the cozy fireplace. Share many wonderful memories in the kitchen filled with loads of cabinets space, a breakfast area, & a breakfast bar. Romantic owner's suite on the main level comes complete w/ trey ceiling & whirlpool tub. MUST HAVE OVER 650 CREDIT SCORE AND PROVIDE 1 MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Langshire Dr have any available units?
268 Langshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 268 Langshire Dr have?
Some of 268 Langshire Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Langshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
268 Langshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Langshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 268 Langshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 268 Langshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 268 Langshire Dr offers parking.
Does 268 Langshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Langshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Langshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 268 Langshire Dr has a pool.
Does 268 Langshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 268 Langshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Langshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Langshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Langshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Langshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

