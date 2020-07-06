268 Langshire Dr

Amenities
Fantastic property located within the prestigious subdivision of Southgate at Eagles Landing. Just off I-75 it features a spacious open floor-plan complete with a loft on the second level. A 2 story foyer greets you as you enter this lovely home. Entertain in the pristine formal dining room w/ great natural light or relax in the family room with the cozy fireplace. Share many wonderful memories in the kitchen filled with loads of cabinets space, a breakfast area, & a breakfast bar. Romantic owner's suite on the main level comes complete w/ trey ceiling & whirlpool tub. MUST HAVE OVER 650 CREDIT SCORE AND PROVIDE 1 MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.