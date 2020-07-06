268 Langshire Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic property located within the prestigious subdivision of Southgate at Eagles Landing. Just off I-75 it features a spacious open floor-plan complete with a loft on the second level. A 2 story foyer greets you as you enter this lovely home. Entertain in the pristine formal dining room w/ great natural light or relax in the family room with the cozy fireplace. Share many wonderful memories in the kitchen filled with loads of cabinets space, a breakfast area, & a breakfast bar. Romantic owner's suite on the main level comes complete w/ trey ceiling & whirlpool tub. MUST HAVE OVER 650 CREDIT SCORE AND PROVIDE 1 MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT.