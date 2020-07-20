All apartments in Stockbridge
1900 Chadberry Walk

1900 Chadberry Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Chadberry Walk, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have any available units?
1900 Chadberry Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1900 Chadberry Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Chadberry Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Chadberry Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Chadberry Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk offer parking?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have a pool?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have accessible units?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Chadberry Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Chadberry Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
