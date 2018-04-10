All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 1488 Buckingham Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
1488 Buckingham Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1488 Buckingham Place

1488 Buckingham Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1488 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Buckingham Place have any available units?
1488 Buckingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1488 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place offer parking?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not offer parking.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Buckingham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 Buckingham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College