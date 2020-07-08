148 Titan Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this home offers a spacious floor plan. Enjoy Summer 2020 by the community pool or playing tennis at the local courts!



Upon entering, your eyes will immediately shift upwards to gaze upon the beaufiul cathedral ceiling! The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout includes a tiled 2-story foyer flanked by a living room and a formal dining room for entertaining.



The great room provides a cozy spot for relaxation while situated around the fireplace. This then opens up into the kitchen, which includes a pantry for extra storage to suit all your kitchen needs. The stainless steel appliances are enhanced with a gorgeous biege ceramic tile backsplash. Enjoy sipping your morning cup of coffee in the breakfast nook accented with a bay window!



A laundry room along with all of the bedrooms are located upstairs. This home features a bonus room with wood laminate flooring. The master suite boasts a double tray ceiling with a walk-in closet, and the private bath features an extended vanity, garden tub, and separate shower.



Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 40 Ibs each.



We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**