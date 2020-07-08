All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 148 Titan Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
148 Titan Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

148 Titan Rd

148 Titan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

148 Titan Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this home offers a spacious floor plan. Enjoy Summer 2020 by the community pool or playing tennis at the local courts!

Upon entering, your eyes will immediately shift upwards to gaze upon the beaufiul cathedral ceiling! The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout includes a tiled 2-story foyer flanked by a living room and a formal dining room for entertaining.

The great room provides a cozy spot for relaxation while situated around the fireplace. This then opens up into the kitchen, which includes a pantry for extra storage to suit all your kitchen needs. The stainless steel appliances are enhanced with a gorgeous biege ceramic tile backsplash. Enjoy sipping your morning cup of coffee in the breakfast nook accented with a bay window!

A laundry room along with all of the bedrooms are located upstairs. This home features a bonus room with wood laminate flooring. The master suite boasts a double tray ceiling with a walk-in closet, and the private bath features an extended vanity, garden tub, and separate shower.

Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 40 Ibs each.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Titan Rd have any available units?
148 Titan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 148 Titan Rd have?
Some of 148 Titan Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Titan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
148 Titan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Titan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Titan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 148 Titan Rd offer parking?
No, 148 Titan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 148 Titan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Titan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Titan Rd have a pool?
Yes, 148 Titan Rd has a pool.
Does 148 Titan Rd have accessible units?
No, 148 Titan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Titan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Titan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Titan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Titan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College