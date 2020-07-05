All apartments in Stockbridge
1273 Winwood Drive
1273 Winwood Drive

1273 Windwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1273 Windwood Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy the great indoors in this spacious well laid out single level home. This home is situated on a tree lined street conveniently located near I75 and shopping. This home features a spacious dining area with upgraded trim, large open kitchen including warm cherry cabinetry, french door access to private back yard,a great family room with vaulted ceilings and custom fireplace, solid surface floors, ceiling fans galore, large bedrooms, and ALL ONE FLOOR! Hear the outside calling? Practice your back swing on the tennis courts, your back stroke in the swimming pool and then relax back at the clubhouse with friends.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 Winwood Drive have any available units?
1273 Winwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1273 Winwood Drive have?
Some of 1273 Winwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 Winwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Winwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Winwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 Winwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1273 Winwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 Winwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1273 Winwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1273 Winwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1273 Winwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 Winwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1273 Winwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

