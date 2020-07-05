1273 Winwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy the great indoors in this spacious well laid out single level home. This home is situated on a tree lined street conveniently located near I75 and shopping. This home features a spacious dining area with upgraded trim, large open kitchen including warm cherry cabinetry, french door access to private back yard,a great family room with vaulted ceilings and custom fireplace, solid surface floors, ceiling fans galore, large bedrooms, and ALL ONE FLOOR! Hear the outside calling? Practice your back swing on the tennis courts, your back stroke in the swimming pool and then relax back at the clubhouse with friends.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.