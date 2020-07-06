All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 West Burke Street Unit: B6

111 West Burke Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 West Burke Street, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Apartment for rent in Stockbridge! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is perfect to call your new home. With vinyl floors in kitchen.Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Don't miss out on this great find!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have any available units?
111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 currently offering any rent specials?
111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 pet-friendly?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 offer parking?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not offer parking.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have a pool?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not have a pool.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have accessible units?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 West Burke Street Unit: B6 does not have units with air conditioning.

