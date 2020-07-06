111 West Burke Street Unit: B6

Apartment for rent in Stockbridge! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is perfect to call your new home. With vinyl floors in kitchen.Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Don't miss out on this great find! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
