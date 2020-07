Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Cute as a button - well maintained ranch with carport in very popular Smyrna Heights. Flexible floorplan can have a 3rd bedroom or den/office/formal dining room. Large, flat, fenced backyard, deck and carport are just some of the reasons you will want to make this one your new home. Hurry, these ones never last long. New paint & misc. repairs to be done.