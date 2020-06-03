805 Spring Heights Ln SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage pool microwave

Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luvanex Rentals brings you this magnificent 1,786 sq ft townhome conveniently situated in the heart of Smyrna. This property is ideal for single or working class couples and small growing families. Townhome features 3 spacious rooms, well equipped kitchen, 2 car garage in a very quiet neighborhood. Washer & Dryer included. Call office to schedule viewing please.



*Property is in close proximity to major roads, highways, restaurants as well shopping/grocery stores



This won't last long. Property is available for move in immediately



Schools near this property:

- Smyrna Elementary School

- Campbell Middle School

- Campbell High School



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: No Pets Allowed

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:



Lease Term: 12 months with renewal options.



Call or Text Alice to be placed on a viewing schedule - 470.332.3363

Office Line - 678.439.6013



