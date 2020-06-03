All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

805 Spring Heights Ln SE

805 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

805 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

Luvanex Rentals brings you this magnificent 1,786 sq ft townhome conveniently situated in the heart of Smyrna. This property is ideal for single or working class couples and small growing families. Townhome features 3 spacious rooms, well equipped kitchen, 2 car garage in a very quiet neighborhood. Washer & Dryer included. Call office to schedule viewing please.

*Property is in close proximity to major roads, highways, restaurants as well shopping/grocery stores

This won't last long. Property is available for move in immediately

Schools near this property:
- Smyrna Elementary School
- Campbell Middle School
- Campbell High School

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: No Pets Allowed
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: 12 months with renewal options.

Call or Text Alice to be placed on a viewing schedule - 470.332.3363
Office Line - 678.439.6013

(RLNE4981628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

