Great Layout - Clean -Open and Bright . has a formal Dining Room - Open Kitchen with a view to the Family Room - Corner Lot in a quiet neighborhood with pool and park . Just minutes to shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have any available units?
5966 Haddon Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5966 Haddon Place SE have?
Some of 5966 Haddon Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 Haddon Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Haddon Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.