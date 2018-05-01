All apartments in Smyrna
5966 Haddon Place SE

5966 Haddon Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5966 Haddon Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Layout - Clean -Open and Bright . has a formal Dining Room - Open Kitchen with a view to the Family Room - Corner Lot in a quiet neighborhood with pool and park . Just minutes to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have any available units?
5966 Haddon Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5966 Haddon Place SE have?
Some of 5966 Haddon Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 Haddon Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Haddon Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 Haddon Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 5966 Haddon Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 5966 Haddon Place SE offers parking.
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5966 Haddon Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have a pool?
Yes, 5966 Haddon Place SE has a pool.
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have accessible units?
No, 5966 Haddon Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 Haddon Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5966 Haddon Place SE has units with dishwashers.
