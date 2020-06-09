5937 Sharp Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Marvelous Mableton 3 Bed 3 Bath Home - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/929508



SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED



This place is a jewel! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Mableton has an office or study room and offers plenty of space to unwind! Entire home has 3,100 square feet for the interior. Living room downstairs, fireplace area has vaulted ceilings, bonus den/family room upstairs, 2-car garage, tile in the bathrooms, the kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, black appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite features a garden tub, separate shower dual sinks, and an amazing walk-in closet. All brick exterior with pretty landscaping and private back patio area. Large windows offer plenty of sunshine.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, the minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is a $350 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



An approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 5937 Sharp Drive is currently being rented for $1995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



