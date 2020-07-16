All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like
5917 Sharp Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
5917 Sharp Drive SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

5917 Sharp Drive SE

5917 Sharp Drive Southeast · (678) 862-9699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5917 Sharp Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Make this awesome rental property your home. Conveniently located with quick access to Atlanta downtown, major highways and the airport. Three sided brick house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath upstairs and 1 guest/bedroom on main floor. Cozy back yard. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Big loft area for multi use. Spacious living and dinning combo. Up to date kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area near patio with beautiful
view. Minutes from I-20, I-285, I-75, Suntrust Park, Silver Comet Trail, Downtown, Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have any available units?
5917 Sharp Drive SE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have?
Some of 5917 Sharp Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Sharp Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Sharp Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Sharp Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 5917 Sharp Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Sharp Drive SE offers parking.
Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Sharp Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have a pool?
No, 5917 Sharp Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 5917 Sharp Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Sharp Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 Sharp Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna Apartments with PoolsSmyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College