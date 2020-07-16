5917 Sharp Drive SE.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Make this awesome rental property your home. Conveniently located with quick access to Atlanta downtown, major highways and the airport. Three sided brick house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath upstairs and 1 guest/bedroom on main floor. Cozy back yard. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Big loft area for multi use. Spacious living and dinning combo. Up to date kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast area near patio with beautiful

view. Minutes from I-20, I-285, I-75, Suntrust Park, Silver Comet Trail, Downtown, Airport.