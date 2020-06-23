588 Vinings Estates Dr SE Bldg B10

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Prestigious Town-Home Located in the Trending Mableton Area! - This prestigious townhome is located in the trending Mableton area. This 3 BD 2.5 BA home is a spacious floorplan that offers a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room and sitting room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a Juliet balcony overseeing the community. This homes comes complete with a washer & dryer for your convenience. This home won't last long! To schedule a viewing visit www.rently.com. To complete an application online please visit www.atlantapartnerspropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



