All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE

562 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

562 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Hurry! Wonderful townhome in Vinings Estates! - Wonderful townhome in Vinings Estates! Spacious kitchen feat s/s apps, tons of cabinet space, island, lg pantry, & b'fast bar. Din rm perfect for entertaining! Liv rm boasts gas FP & built-ins. Sunroom could be office or playroom! Master suite a true retreat including vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & spa-like master bath w/ dble vanities, jetted tub, & sep shower. Add'l bdrms well-sized & bright! Laundry up! Fin basement provides great add'l liv space. 2 car garage! Community amenities include pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, & playground! New carpet & paint! Lawncare included in the rent. Subdivision name: Vinings Pointe.

Rent is $2,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8

This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html

(RLNE4297707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have any available units?
562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have?
Some of 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have a pool?
Yes, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE has a pool.
Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College