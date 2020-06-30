562 Vinings Estate Dr. SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Hurry! Wonderful townhome in Vinings Estates! - Wonderful townhome in Vinings Estates! Spacious kitchen feat s/s apps, tons of cabinet space, island, lg pantry, & b'fast bar. Din rm perfect for entertaining! Liv rm boasts gas FP & built-ins. Sunroom could be office or playroom! Master suite a true retreat including vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, & spa-like master bath w/ dble vanities, jetted tub, & sep shower. Add'l bdrms well-sized & bright! Laundry up! Fin basement provides great add'l liv space. 2 car garage! Community amenities include pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, & playground! New carpet & paint! Lawncare included in the rent. Subdivision name: Vinings Pointe.



Rent is $2,100.00 for this home. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $65.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income. Not eligible for section 8



This home is professionally managed by Perfect Fit Home Rentals. Call our National Leasing Center at 404.768.4165 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a tour. Apply for this home at https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/ PerfectFitHomeRentals/index.html



