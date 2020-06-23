5207 Forest View Trail SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace media room

Vinings / Mableton location - perfect for those who work near airport - Awesome John Wieland home with so much space! Right off East/West Connector in Smyrna/Vinings. Full, finished basement with theater area, great room and guest bedroom & bath. Open kitchen with lots of countertop and prep space. Great room with fireplace and built in bookcases. Dining room & separate living room. All appliances included. Lots of storage.



YEAR: Year Built 2001



SCHOOLS: Nickajack Elementary. Griffin Middle. Campbell High.



DIRECTIONS: I-285W > Exit to S Cobb and go right> Turn left on E/W Conn. > Left on Cooper Lake Rd > Left into Vinings Estates Sub. [Use GPS]

[Each new lease has a $55 move in fee]



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4698331)