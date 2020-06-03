All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

5018 Bell Drive

5018 Bell Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5018 Bell Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Newly Updated Unit - Great Location - Updated townhouse with a fenced yard! Great location close to 75/285, Galleria, Cumberland, Downtown Smyrna and the new Suntrust Park. Ready for an immediate move-in. Great fenced in patio. Desire-able Afton Downs Subdivision.

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

(RLNE5326497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Bell Drive have any available units?
5018 Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 5018 Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5018 Bell Drive offer parking?
No, 5018 Bell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 5018 Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Bell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5018 Bell Drive has accessible units.
Does 5018 Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 Bell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Bell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5018 Bell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

