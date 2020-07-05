All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 4747 Legacy Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4747 Legacy Cove Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

4747 Legacy Cove Lane

4747 Legacy Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4747 Legacy Cove, Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated John Wieland townhome just minutes from Smyrna, Vinings and I-285. 3-sided brick end unit with master on main. Once the model home for the community, so it has bonus features. Plantation shutters, upgraded trim and moldings, large loft overlooking cathedral palladian family room, Jack & Jill bath upstairs with two bedrooms and an amazing loft with office. Bonus room could be finished as an additional bedroom. Huge unfinished basement for storage and play.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have any available units?
4747 Legacy Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 4747 Legacy Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4747 Legacy Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 Legacy Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 Legacy Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 Legacy Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College