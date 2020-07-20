All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:24 AM

4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast

4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous corner lot in swim/tennis neighborhood.

Great west Cobb schools! Totally fenced in back

yard - oversized 2 car garage, and a rear-entry boat

door. Newly Renovated - gleaming hardwoods

throughout main level - stainless steel appliances,

granite countertops, and yearly membership in

neighborhood amenities available for a few

hundred dollars a year - depending on family size.

Lawn Care and pest control included

Virtual tour can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3yvvtz-xCM
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have any available units?
4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have?
Some of 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast has a pool.
Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
