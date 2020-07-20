4160 West Cooper Lake Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous corner lot in swim/tennis neighborhood.



Great west Cobb schools! Totally fenced in back



yard - oversized 2 car garage, and a rear-entry boat



door. Newly Renovated - gleaming hardwoods



throughout main level - stainless steel appliances,



granite countertops, and yearly membership in



neighborhood amenities available for a few



hundred dollars a year - depending on family size.



Lawn Care and pest control included



Virtual tour can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3yvvtz-xCM

Contact us to schedule a showing.