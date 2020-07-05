All apartments in Smyrna
410 Spring Heights Lane SE

Location

410 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Privately owned sunny 2 BR/2BA condo with attached garage and a roommate floor plan in a gated community. Unit was recently renovated with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Close to I-285 & Battery, you can walk to shopping and Smyrna restaurants from this great location. Each bedroom has en-suite bathroom and closet. Large living room has a fireplace and access to the balcony with extra storage room. Garage also has extra storage. Unit comes with washer and dryer. Water and trash are included in the rent. Community has a swimming pool. Available December 9th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
410 Spring Heights Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 410 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
410 Spring Heights Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE offers parking.
Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE has a pool.
Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.

