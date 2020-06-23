Amenities

3597 Hickory Cir Se Available 03/08/19 Smyrna Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in March! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Forest Hills Community! This lovely home features refinished hardwood floors in living room & kitchen, completely remodeled bathrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, wood-stained cabinets, breakfast area, new high-end dishwasher, island, & separate dining room! Cozy screened in back porch that leads to large, private fenced backyard. Within walking distance to Tolleson Park & Smyrna Market Village!



Schools:

Elem: Smyrna

Middle: Campbell

High: Campbell

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



