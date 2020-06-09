35 Villa Court

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR / 2.5BA Townhome in perfect location - Smyrna/Vinings - This roommate style townhome boasts brand new LVP flooring in the downstairs with new carpet upstairs as well as fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and beautiful granite counter-tops. All appliances are included - refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven and stackable washer/dryer. All light bulbs have been changed to LED and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Walking distance to downtown Smyrna Village Market and .5 mile to downtown Vinings. Very clean and move-in ready! Contact Ashley Venters for more details at 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106171)