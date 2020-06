Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Unbelievable space in largest of floor plan in the community. Tucked away in the quiet private corner, original sellers paid a premium for this great lot. Meticulously maintained and spotlessly super clean, this home boasts a chefs kitchen w/ premium appliances and outside venting! 3 large bedrooms and spacious media room or office on 2nd floor and top floor works perfect for an in law suite or guest suite with a full bathrm! Tons of added storage on 3rd floor. Freshly painted and prof cleaned and sellers never wore shoes in the home. Call and see today!