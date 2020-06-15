33 Arbor End SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Spacious 2 bdrm 2 bth condo in the heart of Smyrna nestled in beautifully maintained Hillsdale community. Open roommate floorplan, freshly painted with new carpet. Ample kitchen cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar with a view of the family room and fireplace. Oversized patio to enjoy a book or that morning cup of coffee. Master en suite and secondary bedroom with walk-in closets. Conveniently located within minutes to I-75, I-285, SunTrust Park, The Battery, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse. Move-In ready.