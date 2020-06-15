All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 33 Arbor End SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
33 Arbor End SE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:11 AM

33 Arbor End SE

33 Arbor End SE · (404) 819-0031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

33 Arbor End SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 bdrm 2 bth condo in the heart of Smyrna nestled in beautifully maintained Hillsdale community. Open roommate floorplan, freshly painted with new carpet. Ample kitchen cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar with a view of the family room and fireplace. Oversized patio to enjoy a book or that morning cup of coffee. Master en suite and secondary bedroom with walk-in closets. Conveniently located within minutes to I-75, I-285, SunTrust Park, The Battery, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse. Move-In ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Arbor End SE have any available units?
33 Arbor End SE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Arbor End SE have?
Some of 33 Arbor End SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Arbor End SE currently offering any rent specials?
33 Arbor End SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Arbor End SE pet-friendly?
No, 33 Arbor End SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 33 Arbor End SE offer parking?
No, 33 Arbor End SE does not offer parking.
Does 33 Arbor End SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Arbor End SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Arbor End SE have a pool?
Yes, 33 Arbor End SE has a pool.
Does 33 Arbor End SE have accessible units?
No, 33 Arbor End SE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Arbor End SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Arbor End SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33 Arbor End SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity