2889 Anderson Circle SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AWESOME BUNGALOW IN THE HEART OF SMYRNA! LOOKING FOR A LIKE NEW HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS IS IT! MINUTES TO THE SMYRNA VILLAGE, THE BATTERY AND MORE. TOTALLY UPDATED HOME WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS! HARDWOOD FLOORS EVERYWHERE. OPEN GREAT ROOM, DINING AREA AND HUGE KITCHEN PLAN. GREAT ROOM HAS FIREPLACE AND WALL MOUNT TV READY. LARGE DINING AREA IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. VAULTED KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST AREA, BREAKFAST BAR, TONS OF SHAKER CABINETS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS, ISLAND, FIVE BURNER GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, LARGE PANTRY AND MORE.