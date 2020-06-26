2871 Spring Villa Lane South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Spacious 3BR/2.5BA end unit Townhome community with pool. Small and quiet community. Great Location and schools! Brand New Paint & Hardwood flooring throughout. Open Kitchen. Spacious family/great room perfect for whatever furniture layout you can create. Private balcony access. Top floor has spacious master bedroom w/ full bath. Additional 2 bedrooms are a good size. Full bath in hall. Just 2 miles from the new Braves stadium. Within 1 Mile of Smyrna Square - The Village Green; Restaurants, Shopping, Library, Community Center - Walk to the City Park Down the Street, Easy Access to 75/285, and Cobb Galleria. NO DEPOSIT down for qualified applicants. Property is registered with Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet