Last updated May 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

2871 Spring Villa Lane South East

2871 Spring Villa Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

2871 Spring Villa Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA end unit Townhome community with pool. Small and quiet community. Great Location and schools! Brand New Paint & Hardwood flooring throughout. Open Kitchen. Spacious family/great room perfect for whatever furniture layout you can create. Private balcony access. Top floor has spacious master bedroom w/ full bath. Additional 2 bedrooms are a good size. Full bath in hall. Just 2 miles from the new Braves stadium. Within 1 Mile of Smyrna Square - The Village Green; Restaurants, Shopping, Library, Community Center - Walk to the City Park Down the Street, Easy Access to 75/285, and Cobb Galleria. NO DEPOSIT down for qualified applicants. Property is registered with Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have any available units?
2871 Spring Villa Lane South East doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have?
Some of 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Spring Villa Lane South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East pet-friendly?
No, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East is not pet friendly.
Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East offer parking?
No, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East does not offer parking.
Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have a pool?
Yes, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East has a pool.
Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have accessible units?
No, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 Spring Villa Lane South East does not have units with dishwashers.
