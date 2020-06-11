2774 Spring Dr SE

Amenities
Outstanding house in Smyrna - walk to The Battery! - Property Id: 160606
Location, Location, Location Outstanding opportunity in highly sought after Smyrna area. Walk to Suntrust Park, The Battery, and Smyrna Market Village. Minutes from Cumberland Mall & Downtown ATL. 1 mile to I-75 and I-285. Very well maintained 4 sided brick home with excellent curb appeal. Hardwood floors. Detached garage/workshop with in-law suite (additional 1bed/1bath). Enjoy the nice fenced in backyard from the large deck. Plenty of storage space. Fast action is a must in this neighborhood! NOTE: We are adding all SS appliances - not pictured yet!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160606p
