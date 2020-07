Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**READY NOW!** GREAT OPPORTUNITY & GREAT LOCATION. NEW CARPET & PAINT & UPDATED THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM AND BEDROOMS. MASTER SUITE IS 13' X 11', IN ADDITION TO THE BATHROOM & WALK IN CLOSET. THE SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE 10' X 11', 10' X 9'. ROOM MATE FLOOR PLAN WITH SEPARATE DINING AREA AND GREAT ROOM. ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PARTIALLY FENCED BACKYARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY. LONG TERM TENANT PREFERRED