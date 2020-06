Amenities

parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking

2-yr lease is required. Must pass the next door #2531 to reach this property, it is in a very private wooded lot. If you don't like the privacy, this is not the property for you. It is an old cute house, bigger than it looks. The 2 guest bedrooms are not big, prefer a small family. Fresh interior paint. Ready for immediate move-in. Convenient Smyrna location. Close to Suntrust Park, The Battery, Cumberland, Galleria, Downtown Smyrna and easy access to Windy Hill, 75, and 285.