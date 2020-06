Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome home! Lovely open floor plan, which is great for entertaining! Leads to your covered and screened in deck, which flows to the fenced-in backyard. The beautiful kitchen has granite countertops, travertine tile floors, and Electrolux Icon stainless steel appliances. Oversized master suite on main level features a spa shower with double shower heads, double vanities, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs has 2 generous sized bedrooms, one with a great flex space.