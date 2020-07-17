All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 Creekway Crossing SE

211 Creekway Xing SE · No Longer Available
Location

211 Creekway Xing SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Can Now Be Viewed! XL 4Bed/3.5Bath T'House located at main entrance of Silver Comet Trail!Spacious living room area w/custom built-ins,10 ft. ceilings,Fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level. Kitchen offers formal Dining Rm or Den space,counter seating,breakfast table area,tons of cabinet/counter space,& Butler's pantry. Big windows throughout bring in natural light. Oversize Master Ste offers walk in closet & master bath w/Sep whirlpool tub & shower. Basement w/wet bar & 3rd bedroom w/bath. Washer/Dryer incl. Close to Publix, Sprouts, restaurants & Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have any available units?
211 Creekway Crossing SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have?
Some of 211 Creekway Crossing SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Creekway Crossing SE currently offering any rent specials?
211 Creekway Crossing SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Creekway Crossing SE pet-friendly?
No, 211 Creekway Crossing SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE offer parking?
Yes, 211 Creekway Crossing SE offers parking.
Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Creekway Crossing SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have a pool?
Yes, 211 Creekway Crossing SE has a pool.
Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have accessible units?
No, 211 Creekway Crossing SE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Creekway Crossing SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Creekway Crossing SE has units with dishwashers.
