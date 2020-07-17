211 Creekway Crossing SE

Amenities
Can Now Be Viewed! XL 4Bed/3.5Bath T'House located at main entrance of Silver Comet Trail!Spacious living room area w/custom built-ins,10 ft. ceilings,Fireplace & hardwoods on entire main level. Kitchen offers formal Dining Rm or Den space,counter seating,breakfast table area,tons of cabinet/counter space,& Butler's pantry. Big windows throughout bring in natural light. Oversize Master Ste offers walk in closet & master bath w/Sep whirlpool tub & shower. Basement w/wet bar & 3rd bedroom w/bath. Washer/Dryer incl. Close to Publix, Sprouts, restaurants & Airport.