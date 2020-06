Amenities

Prime location just down from SunTrust Stadium! Enjoy all that Smyrna has to offer! Close to shopping and schools! This adorable 3/2 ranch has a BRAND NEW roof, new interior paint, GORGEOUS HARDWOODS, NEW kitchen being installed, HIGH-EFFICIENCY windows, NEW insulation, beautiful front covered porch, and HUGE backyard patio perfect for entertaining family and friends! THIS WILL NOT LAST!