203 Madison Lane SE

3 bedroom/2 bath- 2nd Floor (top floor) Condo in The Madison at Village Green, Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools. HOA community includes pool and fitness center. Tenant pays for Electricity on own and a flat rate with rent for water (No Gas). Huge Living Room/ Dining Room with Large Open Kitchen. 3 bedrooms are off a hallway that features a washer dryer room (connections only) and a bathroom. Master bedroom is very large with a huge walk in closet. Master bath has a separate tub and shower, double vanity, large linen closet. Large Deck. Tons of counter and cabinet space. If you are wanting to live in Smyrna close to everything look no further. 3 bedrooms rarely become available in this community, won't last long!



Schools: Smyrna Elem, Campbell Middle, Campbell High



No Pets



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify)

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.