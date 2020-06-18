All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

203 Madison Lane SE

203 Madison Ln SE · (678) 273-3659
Location

203 Madison Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
3 bedroom/2 bath- 2nd Floor (top floor) Condo in The Madison at Village Green, Minutes from Smyrna Market Village, parks, restaurants, shopping, schools. HOA community includes pool and fitness center. Tenant pays for Electricity on own and a flat rate with rent for water (No Gas). Huge Living Room/ Dining Room with Large Open Kitchen. 3 bedrooms are off a hallway that features a washer dryer room (connections only) and a bathroom. Master bedroom is very large with a huge walk in closet. Master bath has a separate tub and shower, double vanity, large linen closet. Large Deck. Tons of counter and cabinet space. If you are wanting to live in Smyrna close to everything look no further. 3 bedrooms rarely become available in this community, won't last long!

Schools: Smyrna Elem, Campbell Middle, Campbell High

No Pets

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualify)
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Madison Lane SE have any available units?
203 Madison Lane SE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Madison Lane SE have?
Some of 203 Madison Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Madison Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
203 Madison Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Madison Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 203 Madison Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 203 Madison Lane SE offer parking?
No, 203 Madison Lane SE does not offer parking.
Does 203 Madison Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Madison Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Madison Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 203 Madison Lane SE has a pool.
Does 203 Madison Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 203 Madison Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Madison Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Madison Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
