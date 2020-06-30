1585 Mosaic Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 bath townhome in Smyrna. GATED community w/ nature trails, playground & saltwater pool. AMAZING location-Walk to Smyrna Market Village, new Publix, restaurants, foodtrucks at Taylor Brawner Park, library, etc. 2 miles to the Braves Stadium/3 miles to downtown Vinings. Backs up to nature trail with a beautiful private forest view from the 2 patios. Open floorplan, 10ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwoods, neutral paint, granite, marble & stainless kitchen, double ovens, updated light fixtures, jetted tub. 2 car garage. Available April 15***