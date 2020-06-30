All apartments in Smyrna
1585 Mosaic Way

1585 Mosaic Way · No Longer Available
Location

1585 Mosaic Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 bath townhome in Smyrna. GATED community w/ nature trails, playground & saltwater pool. AMAZING location-Walk to Smyrna Market Village, new Publix, restaurants, foodtrucks at Taylor Brawner Park, library, etc. 2 miles to the Braves Stadium/3 miles to downtown Vinings. Backs up to nature trail with a beautiful private forest view from the 2 patios. Open floorplan, 10ft ceilings, crown molding, hardwoods, neutral paint, granite, marble & stainless kitchen, double ovens, updated light fixtures, jetted tub. 2 car garage. Available April 15***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Mosaic Way have any available units?
1585 Mosaic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 Mosaic Way have?
Some of 1585 Mosaic Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Mosaic Way currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Mosaic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Mosaic Way pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Mosaic Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1585 Mosaic Way offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Mosaic Way offers parking.
Does 1585 Mosaic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 Mosaic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Mosaic Way have a pool?
Yes, 1585 Mosaic Way has a pool.
Does 1585 Mosaic Way have accessible units?
No, 1585 Mosaic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Mosaic Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 Mosaic Way has units with dishwashers.

