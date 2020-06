Amenities

Prime location in Vinings/Smyrna area, on Atlanta Road close to Smyrna Market Village, downtown Vinings, The Battery Atlanta (SunTrust Park), Cobb Galleria, shops, parks and bike trails. Two master suites and great fenced backyard. Large exterior storage. Two dedicated parking spots in front of this great end-unit brick townhouse. Freshly painted interior and exterior. One of the hottest locations in the Atlanta area.