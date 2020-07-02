All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

1210 Hill Street SE

1210 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Hill Street, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 4 baths, including a main level guest bedroom. Rarely available BIG, NEWER rental in the perfect Smyrna location, 2 blocks either way to the new Belmont development and/or Smyrna Market. Walk to the new Publix! Walk 1-3 blocks to everything! Check out the photos for this beautiful property. You won't find lease properties this nice in this location. Corner lot so plenty of side street parking for guests. HUGE unfinished basement for storage or pseudo man cave. Tremendous square footage and quality. High end finishes everywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Hill Street SE have any available units?
1210 Hill Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Hill Street SE have?
Some of 1210 Hill Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Hill Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Hill Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Hill Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Hill Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1210 Hill Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Hill Street SE offers parking.
Does 1210 Hill Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Hill Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Hill Street SE have a pool?
No, 1210 Hill Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Hill Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1210 Hill Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Hill Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Hill Street SE has units with dishwashers.

