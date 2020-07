Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Available Now! Affordable living that is walking distance to Smyrna Market Village. Near Silver Comet Trail and Sun Trust Park. Swimming & Fitness Community. Upgraded unit with kitchen island, hardwood floors. Open floor plan of kitchen, dining and living room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Quiet end unit. Comes with 24 sq ft storage by the patio. W/D included. Parking lot. Easy access to I-75 and I-285.