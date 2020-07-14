All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like Sterling Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
Sterling Bluff
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Sterling Bluff

201 W. Montgomery Crossroad · (912) 216-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA 31406
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-061 · Avail. Jul 30

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 08-101 · Avail. Aug 28

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 12-164 · Avail. Aug 25

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-150 · Avail. Sep 18

$971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 10-129 · Avail. Sep 22

$971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 11-140 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Bluff.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
accessible
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

Introducing Sterling Bluff–A tranquil apartment community in Savannah, Georgia. Located minutes away from the Oglethorpe Mall, our vibrant urban
community is close to the best Savannah offers. (+more)

Boasting renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, our pet-friendly homes come outfitted with white cabinetry, nickel finishes, stainless-steel appliances, and vinyl wood flooring. Besides our spacious layouts, our apartments also feature enclosed sun-rooms in every home. Our apartments coupled with our newly upgraded community amenities, including a 24-7 fitness

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation fee
Additional: Minimum $100,000 Limited Liability Insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet & $400 for the 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Stratford Terrier, Dobermen Pincher, Chow Chow, and Bull Mastiff
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Bluff have any available units?
Sterling Bluff has 11 units available starting at $947 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Bluff have?
Some of Sterling Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Bluff offers parking.
Does Sterling Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Bluff has a pool.
Does Sterling Bluff have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Bluff has accessible units.
Does Sterling Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sterling Bluff?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd
Savannah, GA 31407
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St
Savannah, GA 31404
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31406
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr
Savannah, GA 31406
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr
Savannah, GA 31419
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street
Savannah, GA 31401
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St
Savannah, GA 31405

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity