Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Lyons, GA📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
159 E Lincoln Ave
159 East Lincoln Avenue, Lyons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/31/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 316761 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316761 Property Id 316761 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919127)
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
321 North Lexington Street 1
321 N Lexington St, Lyons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Two Bedroom One and half Bath Nice Neighborhood. - Property Id: 42803 For rent newly remodeled large brick two bedroom one half bath duplex, sound proofed walls, CHA, appliances included, W/H hookups, total electric, nice neighborhood. No pets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
390 Lanier St.
390 North Lanier Street, Lyons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Large four bedroom two bath, nice neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
188 North Johnson St.
188 Johnson Street, Lyons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Three bedroom two bath home, nice neighborhood. - Property Id: 42796 For rent large brick three bedroom two bath home, CHA, appliances included, pantry, laundry room, storage room, W/H hookups, total electric, nice neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Lyons
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Waters Drive
609 Waters Drive, Vidalia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath home has one car carport, formal living room, dining area, den and separate laundry room. Refrigerator and stove provided. Wood look vinyl flooring throughout this move in ready home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lyons from include Hinesville, and Statesboro.