apartments with pool
60 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with pool
16 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/24/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
615 Canyon Oak Loop
615 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
615 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/01/20 - 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 baths end unit Townhouse located in the center of Richmond Hill New carpet New paint New appliances Ready for a new tenant (RLNE4950179)
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades
1 Unit Available
284 Waverly Lane
284 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3175 sqft
284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Available in August - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area.
1 Unit Available
1050 Canyon Oak Loop
1050 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
1050 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/07/20 Available in August - Located in the heart of Richmond Hill in Live Oak Subdivision, this town home will be available for move in during August! 3 bedrooms (all bedrooms upstairs) 2 1/2 bathrooms, living
1 Unit Available
345 Ivey Street
345 Ivey St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1865 sqft
345 Ivey Street Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE LATE JULY - Welcome Home to this Two-Story Home situated the Market Street Subdivision in Richmond Hill, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms conveniently located to I-95 for easy commuting to Ft.
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.
1 Unit Available
933 Young Way
933 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2850 sqft
Available for move in June 22nd***$2000 a month - 4br/2.5ba & 3 car garage home has Master Suite on main floor w/ trey ceilings and marble bath. Kitchen has granite counters and living room is pre-wired for surround sound.
1 Unit Available
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2516 sqft
695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells
1 Unit Available
85 Blue Oak Drive
85 Blue Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1661 sqft
Beautiful single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in Live Oak, walking distance from community HOA amenities. Amenities include pool, park, and clubhouse. Home features a beautiful foyer and open floor plan of living room, dining and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
235 Young Way
235 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
235 Young Way Available 06/01/20 Richmond Place-Richmond Hill - Three bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced yard. Community pool, tennis, playground. Very convenient neighborhood in the "heart" of town. Owner/landlord has a Real Estate license in Georgia.
1 Unit Available
43 Steven Street
43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place.
1 Unit Available
670 Canyon Oak Loop
670 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1478 sqft
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home in Heart of Richmond Hill - Spacious, well maintained Town Home in the heart of Richmond Hill. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs plus a half bath downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
4 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1167 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
4 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
815 Chastain Circle
815 Chastain Cir, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4477 sqft
815 Chastain Circle * Richmond Hill, GA *2700/month - Beautiful floor plan with sitting room off of large kitchen, downstairs master, formal dining room, mud room, great laundry room, upstairs loft AND office with built-in cabinetry and bedrooms
1 Unit Available
161 Marshview Drive
161 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2141 sqft
Coastal Living at it's Best! Community offers Deep Water Access Bring the Boat! This well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Baths. Overlooking Greenspace (no backyard neighbors looking in) Open Floor Plan with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
154 Shady Grove Lane
154 Shady Grove Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2368 sqft
Available July 23rd. Great Location! Easy access to Hwy 17 and I-95. 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths. Great House with Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining, Sun Room - Kitchen Overlooks Living Area. Large Fenced Backyard.
1 Unit Available
160 Smoke Rise Road
160 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2773 sqft
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom spacious home FOR RENT. Greeted with an entry way that leads to the open layout of the living room, kitchen, and dinning room.
