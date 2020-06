Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful Ardsley Park area brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2,000 sq ft. Has large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and huge bonus room for home office or great playroom or craft room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home with tile floors in kitchen and bath. Large kitchen features new appliances. Raised back patio, fenced yard, detached garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.