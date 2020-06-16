547 East Macon Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage. Convenient location where you can walk to everything!
Flexible leasing terms available.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Decorative fireplace,Stove / oven,Microwave,Refrigerator,Eat-in kitchen,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Patio,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401
Contact us to schedule a showing.