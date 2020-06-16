All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 547 East Macon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
547 East Macon Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:48 PM

547 East Macon Street

547 East Macon Street · (912) 452-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

547 East Macon Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Beach Institute

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage. Convenient location where you can walk to everything!
Flexible leasing terms available.
Type: House |Pets: Are Pets Allowed? Yes Types of Pets Allowed Depends on size, type, breed |Amenities: Hardwood Floors,Cats negotiable,Dogs negotiable,Decorative fireplace,Stove / oven,Microwave,Refrigerator,Eat-in kitchen,Central heat,Central air conditioning,Laundry in unit,Patio,Fenced Yard,Tenant pays all electric,Tenant pays all utilities,No section 8,Lawn care not included,Group 31401
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 East Macon Street have any available units?
547 East Macon Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 East Macon Street have?
Some of 547 East Macon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 East Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
547 East Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 East Macon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 East Macon Street is pet friendly.
Does 547 East Macon Street offer parking?
Yes, 547 East Macon Street does offer parking.
Does 547 East Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 East Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 East Macon Street have a pool?
No, 547 East Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 547 East Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 547 East Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 547 East Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 East Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 547 East Macon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd
Savannah, GA 31419
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
The Baxly
630 Indian Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St
Savannah, GA 31401
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd
Savannah, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity