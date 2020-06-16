510 E York St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*



George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District. Originally built in 1799-1808 for George Jones, a United States Senator, this cottage is packed with charm, history, and comfortable furnishings, perfect for extended stays.



Entering into the charming living space, you'll immediately be greeted by original wooden exposed beams, and the original brick fireplace, making the space feel warm and inviting. Kick back and unwind after a long day with by catching up on some of your favorite shows on the flat screen TV. Off the living room you'll find the bright and sunny kitchen, fully-equipped with every cooking essential.



Also on the main floor, you'll find first bedroom and full-bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find two additional bedrooms where the original exposed wood beams are carried throughout. The master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom, with a renovated walk-in shower. All three bedrooms offer a plush King beds, smartTVs, and an ample amount of storage for your belongings.



This home was built for George Jones between 1799-1808. George Jones was born in Savannah, and participated in the American Revolutionary War. He was later a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate. After his time as Mayor of Savannah, he was appointed judge of the eastern judicial circuit of Georgia in 1804, and served until he became a U.S. Senator. His father, Noble Wimberly Jones was a Georgia Delegate to the Continental Congress. In 1736, Noble Jones obtained a grant for 500 acres of land on the Isle of Hope that would form the core of the famed Wormsloe Plantation.



$3,500-$4,500/month



