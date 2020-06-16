All apartments in Savannah
510 E York St

510 East York Street · (912) 257-4050
Location

510 East York Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit George Jones Cottage (Furnished w/ Utilities) · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included*

George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District. Originally built in 1799-1808 for George Jones, a United States Senator, this cottage is packed with charm, history, and comfortable furnishings, perfect for extended stays.

Entering into the charming living space, you'll immediately be greeted by original wooden exposed beams, and the original brick fireplace, making the space feel warm and inviting. Kick back and unwind after a long day with by catching up on some of your favorite shows on the flat screen TV. Off the living room you'll find the bright and sunny kitchen, fully-equipped with every cooking essential.

Also on the main floor, you'll find first bedroom and full-bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find two additional bedrooms where the original exposed wood beams are carried throughout. The master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom, with a renovated walk-in shower. All three bedrooms offer a plush King beds, smartTVs, and an ample amount of storage for your belongings.

This home was built for George Jones between 1799-1808. George Jones was born in Savannah, and participated in the American Revolutionary War. He was later a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate. After his time as Mayor of Savannah, he was appointed judge of the eastern judicial circuit of Georgia in 1804, and served until he became a U.S. Senator. His father, Noble Wimberly Jones was a Georgia Delegate to the Continental Congress. In 1736, Noble Jones obtained a grant for 500 acres of land on the Isle of Hope that would form the core of the famed Wormsloe Plantation.

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Lodging, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

$3,500-$4,500/month

(RLNE5481431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 E York St have any available units?
510 E York St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 E York St have?
Some of 510 E York St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 E York St currently offering any rent specials?
510 E York St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 E York St pet-friendly?
No, 510 E York St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 510 E York St offer parking?
No, 510 E York St does not offer parking.
Does 510 E York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 E York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 E York St have a pool?
No, 510 E York St does not have a pool.
Does 510 E York St have accessible units?
No, 510 E York St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 E York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 E York St has units with dishwashers.
