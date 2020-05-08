All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:18 PM

320 Forrest Avenue

320 Forrest Avenue · (912) 452-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Forrest Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404
Twickenham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Twickenham. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new bath fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. New energy efficient double hung windows and spray foam insulation. New energy efficient HVAC system. Separate living and dining room and 3 good sized bedrooms give you lots of space! Fenced in yard with off-street parking. Laundry hook-ups in laundry room off kitchen. Small pets allowed with owner approval. No utilities included in rental price. Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Forrest Avenue have any available units?
320 Forrest Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Forrest Avenue have?
Some of 320 Forrest Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Forrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 Forrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Forrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Forrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 Forrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 Forrest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 320 Forrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Forrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Forrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 Forrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 Forrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 Forrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Forrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Forrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
