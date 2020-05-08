320 Forrest Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Twickenham. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new bath fixtures, and new kitchen appliances. New energy efficient double hung windows and spray foam insulation. New energy efficient HVAC system. Separate living and dining room and 3 good sized bedrooms give you lots of space! Fenced in yard with off-street parking. Laundry hook-ups in laundry room off kitchen. Small pets allowed with owner approval. No utilities included in rental price. Tenant responsible for electric, water and gas.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.