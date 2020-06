Amenities

Luxurious ground floor office space in highly desirable Regency Executive Plaza. Superb central location with easy access to all areas of Savannah. Banks, shopping and dining just blocks away. Features include reception office, 6 private offices, large conference room, 2 half baths, large storage filing room, nicely equipped kitchen. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED!! Please call office for appointment. This unique space will not be available for long.$2,900 per month, 12 month lease.