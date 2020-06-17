All apartments in Savannah
313 East 66th Street
313 East 66th Street

313 East 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 East 66th Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! This cozy midtown bungalow offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a bonus/sunroom is full of character and charm. Hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Updated kitchen and bathroom for your convenience. HUGE fenced in the backyard creates the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends, Grilling, or relaxing with the nice Spring weather coming. The convenient location in midtown is close to hospitals, Habersham Village, as well as the Twelve Oaks shopping center. Right around the corner from the Truman parkway which can get you anywhere, you need to go in Savanah. Do not miss out on this great opportunity to enjoy the midtown lifestyle. Make an appointment today to view!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 East 66th Street have any available units?
313 East 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
Is 313 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 East 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 313 East 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 313 East 66th Street offer parking?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 313 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 East 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 East 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
