308 E Liberty St Carriage House

308 East Liberty Street · (912) 236-1000
Location

308 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 308 E Liberty St Carriage House · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
1 BED | 1 BATH | CARRIAGE HOUSE | DOWNTOWN | FURNISHED - This furnished carriage house has a large bedroom with queen bed, living room, full kitchen and bath with ample closet space. Private back entrance from Perry Lane. Equipped with a washer and dryer and all the kitchen supplies one would need on an extended stay.

Electricity and Water/Trash, landscaping, pest control included in the rent.
Wifi/Cable not included but has capabilities.

3 Month Minimum Price $2250/month
6 Month Minimum Price $2150/month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have any available units?
308 E Liberty St Carriage House has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have?
Some of 308 E Liberty St Carriage House's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E Liberty St Carriage House currently offering any rent specials?
308 E Liberty St Carriage House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E Liberty St Carriage House pet-friendly?
No, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House offer parking?
No, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House does not offer parking.
Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have a pool?
No, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House does not have a pool.
Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have accessible units?
No, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E Liberty St Carriage House have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 E Liberty St Carriage House does not have units with dishwashers.
