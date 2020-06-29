308 E Liberty St Carriage House

Amenities

1 BED | 1 BATH | CARRIAGE HOUSE | DOWNTOWN | FURNISHED - This furnished carriage house has a large bedroom with queen bed, living room, full kitchen and bath with ample closet space. Private back entrance from Perry Lane. Equipped with a washer and dryer and all the kitchen supplies one would need on an extended stay.



Electricity and Water/Trash, landscaping, pest control included in the rent.

Wifi/Cable not included but has capabilities.



3 Month Minimum Price $2250/month

6 Month Minimum Price $2150/month



No Pets Allowed



