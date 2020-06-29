305 E Bolton Street

Amenities

Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental. It is hard to beat this location just steps to Forsyth Park, Kroger, SCAD, and everything in Savannah's Historic District! The condo features two bedrooms, one bathroom, off street parking, and a fenced in shared yard. It is pet friendly for one dog up to 60 lbs. The main bedroom has a queen bed, and the second bedroom is set up as a reading room with a comfy leather arm chair. There is a flatscreen TV in the open living room, and a small covered porch just adjacent. The kitchen has everything you need for cooking, and features stainless steel appliances. Near the kitchen you will find a washer/dryer and full bathroom with tub/shower combo and lots of storage. This condo is available as monthly rental only, NO YEAR LONG LEASES.