Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

305 E Bolton Street

305 East Bolton Street · (478) 952-5069
Location

305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental. It is hard to beat this location just steps to Forsyth Park, Kroger, SCAD, and everything in Savannah's Historic District! The condo features two bedrooms, one bathroom, off street parking, and a fenced in shared yard. It is pet friendly for one dog up to 60 lbs. The main bedroom has a queen bed, and the second bedroom is set up as a reading room with a comfy leather arm chair. There is a flatscreen TV in the open living room, and a small covered porch just adjacent. The kitchen has everything you need for cooking, and features stainless steel appliances. Near the kitchen you will find a washer/dryer and full bathroom with tub/shower combo and lots of storage. This condo is available as monthly rental only, NO YEAR LONG LEASES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Bolton Street have any available units?
305 E Bolton Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E Bolton Street have?
Some of 305 E Bolton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Bolton Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Bolton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Bolton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 E Bolton Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 E Bolton Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 E Bolton Street offers parking.
Does 305 E Bolton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 E Bolton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Bolton Street have a pool?
No, 305 E Bolton Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Bolton Street have accessible units?
No, 305 E Bolton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Bolton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E Bolton Street has units with dishwashers.
