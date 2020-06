Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to shopping plus down town is 10 min away and Tybee Island 20 min! NO PETS ALLOWED!